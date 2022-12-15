Chris Jericho saw Action Andretti as a star after AEW Dark match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former world champion, Chris Jericho, reportedly decided to help make Action Andretti a star after seeing him wrestle in a match against QT Marshall on AEW Dark.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jericho saw the match with Andretti and immediately concluded that he was a star. The report indicates that Jericho determined that he would be the one to bring him to another level. Jericho referred to the match with Andretti on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as a tune up match after he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle on Saturday.

Jericho controlled the match early and quickly hit Andretti with The Codebreaker and went for a pin. Andretti kicked out of that move, which concerned Jericho, rejuvenated Andretti, and boosted the audience’s investment in the match. Andretti went on to connect with a flurry of high-flying moves before being cut-off and placed in the Walls of Jericho. Andretti escaped hit a dropkick and then a moonsault before making the cover for the pin and surprise victory.

Full 12/14 AEW Dynamite Results

Death Triangle defeated The Elite to go up 3-1 in the World Trios Championship best of seven series

Jungle Boy defeated Brian Cage

House of Black defeated The Factory

Action Andretti defeated Chris Jericho

Ruby Soho defeated Tay Melo

MJF defeated Ricky Starks to retain the AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring

