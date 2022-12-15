Mandy Rose comments on WWE release

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mandy Rose took to her FanTime page to address her reported release from WWE. It was her first public comments since the release news hit on Wednesday morning.

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up! ;)” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Rose was reportedly released from WWE due to content that has been posted on her FanTime channel. Rose was the NXT Women’s Champion for over 400 days and surprisingly lost the title to Roxanne Perez on this week’s episode of NXT television. Perez won the opportunity to face Rose by winning the first-ever women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the NXT Deadline on Saturday night.

Rose was a finalist in the last season of WWE Tough Enough. She didn’t win the contest, but was offered a WWE contract after the fact. Rose spent time on the WWE main roster and feuded with Sonya Deville and a host of other talent in the WWE main roster women’s division.

Rose began appearing on NXT once the brand pivoted to the 2.0 theme in September of 2021. She was a central figure in the rebrand of NXT and has been a part of the show at the top of the card ever since.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho saw Action Andretti as a star after AEW Dark match