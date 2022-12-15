SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling will allow fans to vocally cheer at their shows for the first time since 2020 starting at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. The company announced the news during a press conference for the event on Thursday.

NJPW President, Takami Obhari, said that pro wrestling is best enjoyed with a full crowd letting out their voices. “The truth is that professional wrestling is best enjoyed with a full crowd, letting out their voices in support of their favorites and booing the rule breakers.”

BREAKING New guidelines representing a transition to in principle vocal support at events to be implemented, starting at Wrestle Kingdom 17#njwk17 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 15, 2022

New Japan was one of the first major wrestling promotions to run with a live audience during the pandemic in 2020, but did so without allowing attendees to cheer. They were restricted to only clapping their hands and stomping their feet. Wrestle Kingdom 17 is the biggest event of the year on the NJPW calendar. It will take place live from the Tokyo Dome on January 4.

Full New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card

Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kairi vs. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita – Tournament final for the inaugural NJPW World Television Championship

Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato – Four-way match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. Chaos (Yoh & Lio Rush) – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) – IWGP Tag Team Championship

Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga – Never Openweight Championship

