12/14 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on MJF vs. Ricky Starks, Death Triangle vs. The Elite Match 4, House of Black in Action, More.



AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 14, 2022

GARLAND, TX AT CURTIS CULWELL CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) DEATH TRIANGLE vs. THE ELITE

Nick Jackson and Penta started the match, Nick grabbed the right hand of Penta when he did his zero fear thing. Both men then ran the ropes, Nick hit a spinning top rope arm drag and then tagged in Matt Jackson. Nick was tagged back in and hit a head scissors on Penta. Pac entered and The Elite all worked together as Kenny Omega was the legal man now. All three members of the elite did dives out to members of Death Triangle. Kenny and Pac were battling after that, Matt and Kenny hit a suplex as Nick Jackson sold an ankle injury on the outside.

Rey Fenix was in the ring and dove out at Kenny, as Pac covered Matt Jackson for a two count. Taz announced that Nick had gone to the back because of the injury. [c]

Rey and Matt were fighting when the show returned, Rey tagged in Penta mid pin. Matt then hit a Northern lights suplex on Penta for a cover attempt. Pac and Kenny were in the ring and battled. Kenny hit his you cannot escape series of moves and the set up the snap dragon on Pac, but Penta ran in and took the move. Kenny then took out Penta and applied a snap dragon on Pac.

Kenny then called for a V-Trigger, but Penta cut him off. Kenny pushed Penta to the floor, then tried for a dive and was tripped by Pac. Both men traded moves in opposite corners with Kenny hitting a brain buster on Pac. Matt Jackson was attacked in the corner, here Penta hit a package piledriver on Matt, on the apron.

Rey hit a reverse Spanish Fly on Kenny, Penta hit a move, then Rey hit a moonsault for a near fall on Kenny. Pac hit a Black Arrow, but Kenny rolled out of the way. Nick Jackson emerged from the back and demanded a tag. Kenny got the hot tag and Nick took out the Lucha Bros. Rey tried a springboard move, but was caught mid air by Nick.

Penta then hit Nick in the ankle with the hammer. Rey then applied a knee bar and forced Nick to tap out.

WINNER: Death Triangle

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun match that felt a bit more grounded than the first three matches, the injury angle with Nick was different for this group. The obvious move felt like this was a likely outcome, people love baby faces coming back from a 3-1 deficit.)

-Kenny got on the mic, he had a message for Death Triangle. He said that every match Death Triangle have used a hammer. Kenny proposed that all weapons would be legal in their next match.

-MJF was backstage, he was asked about the main event. MJF applauded Ricky Starks for his promo last week, he said it was a star making performance. MJF said that he has hit 100% of his segments, how many segments did Starks need to get there. MJF then made fun of Starks story and said he only cares about being AEW champion. MJF then said that fans suck just like Ricky, MJF said that he was born rich and pretty, and won’t apologize him for that. MJF said he was under no pressure tonight, no one is rooting for him so he won’t let anyone down. He said everyone wants Starks to win, and the pressure of that will be his downfall. [c]

-The Acclaimed came to the ring, mid rap Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt attacked The Acclaimed. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal entered. Double J hit Caster with a guitar. Lethal and Jarret posed with the Tag Team belts.

-A recap of Jericho losing the ROH title was shown. Jericho and JAS were backstage, Jericho said that the Giant Swing should be banned. He said that he was ready to beat up a jobber, while getting ready for his rematch. Daniel Garcia was asked about losing as well. Jericho said that Garcia is to shadow Sammy going forward.

(2) JUNGLE BOY vs. BRIAN CAGE

Jungle Boy ran the ropes and was taken out by Brian Cage when he jumped into his larger opponent. Jungle Boy dove off the top rope and hit a hurricanrana. Perry sold his neck, Cage took control and laid in a slam in the corner and chops. Cage hit a suplex from the apron over and onto the mat. Cage then flexed and then did curls with Jungle Boy. [c]

Cage was in control throughout the break, Jungle Boy did tackles off the ropes and then a lariat, a DDT by Perry finally got Cage off his feet. Cage fought back and hit a full nelson driver. Cage tried a slam, Jungle Boy countered out, Cage got JB up again. Perry hit a Canadian Destroyer and then applied a snare trap, Prince Nana distracted the ref as Cage was tapping out.

Perry then hit a suplex and rolled up Cage, after Cage had accidentally knocked Nana off of the apron.

WINNER: Jungle Boy

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match, that felt like the late add on it was.)

-Jack Perry called out Big Bill, Hathaway came out and said Big Bill would take him out. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty then beat down Perry. Big Bill then hit a choke slam on Perry. Hook’s music hit and he walked out to make the save.

-The BCC were backstage, Jon Moxley said that Wheeler and Claudio made statements at the ROH show. Claudio said that no matter the show they will take them out. Moxley then called out Sammy ahead of their match on Rampage. Moxley then told Hangman Page that he knows where to find him. [c]

-A recap of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee’s break up was shown. Swerve said they would meet next week on Dynamite.

(3) HOUSE OF BLACK vs. THE FACTORY

Julia Hart and Nick Comoroto had a stare down, Hart sprayed black mist in his face. Malakai Black sat in the corner as Buddy Murphy and Brody King took out The Factory. The bell rang as Black stood and dropped QT Marshall and pinned him for the win.

WINNER: House of Black

(Sage’s Analysis: I liked this presentation, a nice redo on the group if you have watched a long time. Or if you just started they look like a top tier faction in AEW.)

-Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter had a video package to set up a title match next week on Dynamite. Britt Baker was cutting a promo on Shida, Skye Blue interrupted and challenged Britt to a match on Rampage.

(4) CHRIS JERICHO vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Chris Jericho slapped Action Andretti and then punched his opponent. Jericho continued and stomped a mud-hole in Action, Jericho then moved to the other corner and here Action hit a few chops before Jericho hit more chops. Action was thrown into the ropes then pushed on the ground on the rebound. Action hit a move and then a spinning splash off the middle rope for a one count on Jericho. Jericho hit a Death Valley Driver, then a Code Breaker for a near fall. [c]

Jericho beat down Andretti throughout the break and was still with full screen. Andretti fought back briefly and was then down with an elbow strike. Action hit a running forearm than a lariat, into a neck breaker. Action hit a split leg moonsault, but Jericho got his legs up. Jericho tried a Judas Effect, but Action dodged and got Jericho to the outside.

He hit a sitting moonsault iff the top rope, Jericho was thrown back into the ring and set up a Walls of Jericho, Action dodged and rolled up Jericho for a two count. Andretti hit a move and pinned Jericho for the win.

WINNER: Action Andretti

(Sage’s Analysis: WOW! A upset like this really works when you book the show where the underdog never wins. It would be so AEW if they didn’t sign Andretti and WWE signed him tomorrow.)

-Ricky Starks cut a promo backstage and said this is the end of an 11 year journey. He said people don’t care about MJF’s next deal or ratings, they only want to see Starks beat him up. He said that he is the man MJF wants to be deep down inside. [c]

-A video recapping FTR’s match at Final Battle, FTR called out the Gunn’s for involving themselves. They have FTR’s attention and will take them down if that’s what they want.

-Chris Jericho was backstage having a temper tantrum.

(5) RUBY SOHO vs. TAY MELO

Tay Melo kicked Ruby Soho in the head as she stepped on the apron, they two brawled on the outside before the match officially started. Tay tossed Ruby into the barricade twice then the stairs at ringside. Both women entered the ring, and the match started. Ruby hit three suplexes then got a two count after. Ruby hit No Future, Tay ran to the outside. Ruby followed her outside, Tay grabbed dates nose of Soho and then slammed her on the ramp. [c]

Ruby was beating down Tay Melo as the show returned, and hit a kick in the corner. Ruby hit her signature move in the corner, slamming Tay’s face into the corner. Ruby tried a move off the top, Tay rolled away and then hit a lariat on Ruby for a near fall. The two women traded chops and then Tay hit a pile driver for a near fall.

Ruby hit Destination Unknown and won via pinfall.

WINNER: Ruby Soho

(Sage’s Analysis: A good match that felt like it had a good flow into and out of the break, which most of the women’s matches do not have. A good win to build up Soho for a future title shot.)

-Anna Jay came to the ring and hit a move that took out Ruby Soho.

-Adam Page was backstage he talked about his concussion from October. He said that he couldn’t remember the name of his son when he was in the hospital after the concussion.

-The Best Friends and Danhausen were backstage with Dustin Rhodes and they said they had a match at Rampage.

-Rampage and next week’s Dynamite card was ran down by Excalibur. [c]