VIP AUDIO 12/14 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Mandy Rose firing juxtaposed with speculated Vince McMahon return, Winter is Coming recap, mailbag, more (133 min.)

December 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Rich and Trav talk the Mandy Rose firing juxtaposed with a speculated Vince McMahon return to running WWE. Would there be a concerted effort by all the companies set to lose money to keep Vince out? Does being a primary stock holder allow him complete reign to do what he wants? Rich recaps AEW’s Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite. Both gentlemen digress something ridiculous! Travis reaches and passes his reading challenge goal for the year. The mailbag gets a thorough emptying.

