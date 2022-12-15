VIP AUDIO 12/14 – East Coast Cast #605 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Mandy Rose being released from contract, Kurt Angle birthday celebration, AEW Winter is Coming predictions, more (88 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the program, Cam and Trav discuss the breaking news of Mandy Rose being released from her contract by WWE. The pair talk about what is known about her firing and speculate rather extensively about the how’s and the why’s. Why WWE is justified in their actions, but are also gigantic hypocrites at the same time. Where culture and society is headed and why Mandy Rose is only the first of many higher profile women that will face similar issues about sex work, specifically digital sex work. Kurt Angle had a birthday celebration on Smackdown and Gabe Steveson still doesn’t have a dynamic personality. AEW’s Winter is Coming show is tonight, so the guys talk about the card and make some predictions. They also talk about how fun Dynamite was live last week and what it meant to be there for the Ricky Stark and MJF promo exchange. All that, plus more conversation.

