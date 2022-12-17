FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-18-2012) Analysis of one of most eventful Raws of the year, Flair, The Shield, Big E, Undertaker, Rock (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-18-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.
- In-depth analysis of the big stories coming out of Raw and TLC
- Reaction to new wrestlers on the main roster including Big E. Langston and Cesaro
- Looking ahead to the Royal Rumble.
- Who will be Undertaker’s WM29 opponent?
- Who will headline Hall of Fame?
- When will Rock win WWE Title?
- Aces & Eights mystery in TNA
Well over a dozen live calls in the Livecast and then email topics covered rapid-fire in the VIP Aftershow.
