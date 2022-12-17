FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-18-2012) Analysis of one of most eventful Raws of the year, Flair, The Shield, Big E, Undertaker, Rock (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-18-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.

In-depth analysis of the big stories coming out of Raw and TLC

Reaction to new wrestlers on the main roster including Big E. Langston and Cesaro

Looking ahead to the Royal Rumble.

Who will be Undertaker’s WM29 opponent?

Who will headline Hall of Fame?

When will Rock win WWE Title?

Aces & Eights mystery in TNA

Well over a dozen live calls in the Livecast and then email topics covered rapid-fire in the VIP Aftershow.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO