FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (12-18-2012) Analysis of one of most eventful Raws of the year, Flair, The Shield, Big E, Undertaker, Rock (132 min.)

December 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-18-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics with live callers.

  • In-depth analysis of the big stories coming out of Raw and TLC
  • Reaction to new wrestlers on the main roster including Big E. Langston and Cesaro
  • Looking ahead to the Royal Rumble.
  • Who will be Undertaker’s WM29 opponent?
  • Who will headline Hall of Fame?
  • When will Rock win WWE Title?
  • Aces & Eights mystery in TNA

Well over a dozen live calls in the Livecast and then email topics covered rapid-fire in the VIP Aftershow.

