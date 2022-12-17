VIP AUDIO 12/17 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Hall of fame votes, worst ways to spend money, Jericho’s calculated benevolence, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back to discuss the worst ways they’ve spent money to prove a point in light of social media’s current conundrum, Will’s run-in regarding thoughts on Jericho’s Scott Hall moment, ROH buyrates and what they mean (or don’t) going forward, Mandy Rose and why wrestlers need to be truly independent contractors, Gresham on Impact and how that may not serve him, and Will’s hatred of the name “Blackpool Combat Club.”

