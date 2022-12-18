FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-12-2017) Keller & Barnett: Shane-Bryan-KO dynamic, Styles-Jinder, Yes Movement, screaming jobber, on-site report (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (12-12-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to talk about Smackdown including the final push for the Clash of Champions event with the majority of the hook being the dynamic among Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Also, an angle with A.J. Styles and Jinder Mahal, a screaming jobber, and more. Also, an on-site correspondent from Cincinnati and Mailbag questions including the banter between Bryan and Byron Saxton during the main event.

Then, in part two, the complete Wade Keller Hotline reviewing this episode of Smackdown start-to-finish, a previously VIP-exclusive podcast. This episode includes the final push for the Clash of Champions, Jinder Mahal-A.J. Styles angle, big Daniel Bryan announcement in reaction to Shane McMahon as special referee, the “Yep Movement,” and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO