FREE PODCAST 12/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #205 (12-14-92) of the PWTorch including WCW U.S. Title Tournament Details, Part 3 of Hawk’s Torch Talk, WCW Booking Changes, more (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-ninth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #205 of the PWTorch including more listener trivia, the latest WCW news including booking changes and U.S. Title news, Alex’s Superstars review, part 3 of Wade’s Torch Talk with Road Warrior Hawk, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO