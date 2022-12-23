VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Annual Christmas Party, Pt. 1: “30 4L 30” Episode 15 – Terry Funk with Mike Sempervive (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L opens up the doors of the Dr. Keith Christmas Mansion and kicks off festivities with the fifteenth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. We are joined this time around by wrestling audio legend Mike Sempervive for what we’re calling A Very Terry Christmas, with a look at the iconic Terry Funk. Alan and Mike tried their best to do justice to a career that is like no other in the history of the wrestling business and a performer who can truly claim to be one of a kind. Whether it was as a beloved babyface in Japan with his brother, a maniacal heel hunting down Ric Flair in 1989, or a legend on his last stand in ECW, Funk excelled in any role we were fortunate enough to see him adopt. Memories that will last a lifetime, inimitable promos, classic matches, and so much more. It’s all discussed here as we kick off Christmas in style. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO