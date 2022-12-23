12/23 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Women’s Gauntlet Match, Ricochet & Braun vs. Imperium, Usos vs. Hit Row

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2022 (Taped 12/16)

CHICAGO, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd. The graphics featured Christmas imagery.

-Roman Reigns led The Bloodline onto the entrance area. Paul Heyman kissed his Smackdown title belt. The Usos carried their pair of tag title belts to the ring. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa followed behind them. Cole hyped the John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Reigns & Sami match. Cole called Cena “the greatest of all time.” He said Cena will make it 20 years of at least one match per year next Friday. Cole and Barrett said “it wasn’t exactly an unforced error” that led to Roman not trusting his relationship with Sami, and that he has a lot to prove next week.

Heyman spoke first mid-ring. He said he will educate everyone about The Bloodline. He said tonight the longest-reigning tag champions in history, the Usos, will successfully defend their titles against Hit Row. He said that’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler. He then talked about Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus next week. “He will take him out, period, exclamation mark,” he said. Then he shifted to hyping the tag match next week. Reigns held up his hand, palm up. Heyman noticed and promptly handed him the mic. Fans chanted “Sami!” Sami nodded and grinned.

Reigns said next week, the fans know what he’s going to do. “I’m going to smash somebody,” he said. He said he made millions of dollars by whooping Cena and KO “because that’s who I am and that’s what I do.” Reigns said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated. He asked Sami to get it off his chest and tell everybody what’s going to happen. Fans chanted, “Uce-y! Uce-y!” He said he’s on top of the world and he wants what everybody wants: “A little respect and, after all these years, a place to belong.” He said in The Bloodline, he’s found family and respect.

He said they love him and Chicago loves him. He said one would think that would make him happy, but it doesn’t because there is a dark cloud named Kevin Owens hanging over him. He said his name has been tied to his name his entire career and he can’t get rid of him. “And then of all things, you want to bring back John Cena to try to upstage me, to upstage us, to try to steal the show?” he said. “I’ve got news for you. We are the show!” He leaned on the top rope and pointed at the hard cam and said he doesn’t care where Cena has been, they will destroy him and rip him apart. He said they’re going to get smashed and then they should be ready to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. The Bloodline music played as Reigns put his hands on Sami’s shoulders. Sami was emotional as he hugged Reigns. Reigns peered into the camera and mouthed some words as he supportively wrapped his hands around Sami.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, spirited, and focused promo from Sami. Viewers can relate to his desire for respect and acceptance and how he sees Owens as a barrier to his full acceptance by The Bloodline. Reigns and Heyman did a nice job emphasizing the key Bloodline matches this week and next week.) [c]

(1) THE USOS (w/Sami Zayn) vs. HIT ROW (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla w/B-Fab) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

The bell rang to start the match 18 minutes into the show. Ashante showboated after some early offense. The Usos soon took control against Top Dolla. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Back from the break, Cole said the Usos were dominating Top Dolla during the break. Top Dolla came back with a spinebuster and then crawled over and tagged in Ashante just as Jimmy tagged in too. Adonis hit some dropkicks and then landed a top rope crossbody press for a near fall. They showed Sami looking stressed and relieved at ringside. Jimmy took control after a distraction by Jey from the ring apron. Dolla dragged Jimmy to the floor and threw him into the ringside steps. Ashante then superkicked Jey and tagged in Dolla. Barrett said this would be the shock of the year. They gave Jey a double-team move for a near fall. Dolla lifted both Usos, but he collapsed under the weight. The Usos then gave him a double-superkick and the 1D for the clean win. B -Fab was despondent at ringside. Sami celebrated with the Usos.

WINNERS: The Usos in 9:00 to retain the tag titles.

-They went to Barrett and Cole at ringside to react to the Usos’ win. They shifted to a sponsored video package on Imperium and Ricochet & Braun Strowman.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser about their tag match later. Vinci said Braun and Ricochet are sideshow performers – an acrobat and a strongman. He said they belong in a circus, not in the ring with world class athletes like them. Kaiser said they won’t be spreading holiday cheer, but rather restore the honor of their sacred land.

-Emma made her ring entrance.

(2) WOMEN’S GAUNLET MATCH – Winner Earns a Smackdown Title match next week

Xia Li made her entrance. They showed her being unmasked last week after her sneak-attack. Emma vs. Xia Li started the match. The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. Xia pinned Emma in less than two minutes after a cyclone kick.

Next out was Tegan Nox. She landed an early crossbody press for a two count. Xia rolled to the ring apron. Nox followed. Xia took control and shoved her into the ringpost twice followed by a high knee. Back in the ring, she finished her with another cyclone kick. Xia eliminated two opponents in about three minutes. They cut to a break. [c]

Raquel Rodriguez was the fourth entrant. Xia knocked Rodriguez to the floor, going after her prior-injured arm. Back in the ring, she continued on the attack. Rodriguez came back and landed a corner swing splash. She scored a pin seconds later after her Tahana Bomb finisher at 9:00.

Liv Morgan ran out and went after Rodriguez, but Rodriguez blocked her offense including a Code Breaker attempt. Liv came back with a running knee to the chin. Liv scored a two count after a victory roll. They exchanged leverage pin attempts mid-ring. Cole noted the elbow was bothering Rodriguez. Liv applied a sleeper. Rodriguez dropped to one knee, but then powered up and leaped backwards. They cut to a break with both down. [c]

Liv landed a flying dropkick off the middle rope for a two count. Then she shifted into a Rings of Saturn. She slapped Rodriguez as she held on. Rodriguez came back with a corner swinging elbow for a two count. Rodriguez blocked Liv’s attempted Oblivion and then slammed her to the mat for a three count at 19:00.

Sonya Deville was the final entrant and took control early. Deville went on the attack early. Rodriguez chokeslammed her out of the corner for a quick win at 20:00.

[HOUR TWO]

Ronda Rousey walked out. Cole said Rodriguez will be facing her next week. Rousey, though, said she hasn’t won anything yet because she still has one more opponent. Shayna Baszler walked out. Cole said Rousey apparently makes her own rules. The ref just let the match continue without explanation. Baszler yanked off Rodriguez’s arm protector and stomped away at her arm. As Baszler held the arm protector in the air, Rodriguez rolled her up from behind for the win.

WINNER: Rodriguez in 21:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Was that last bit really worth it? Rousey apparently added a wrestler to a match and the ref just went along with it. Why? That’s just so stupid to validate a heel making something up. The payoff wasn’t even close to worth how much that undercuts the idea of there being some authoritative structure to the match. Just dumb. The rest of the match was pretty solid.)

-A video package aired on L.A. Knight-Uncle Howdy-Bray Wyatt.

-Cole hyped that Bray Wyatt would be out next. He asked if he was vindicated last week. [c]

-Bray’s full ring entrance aired. He said one of the hardest things for him to do is walk out and have the world watching him. He said it’s nerve-wracking and he doesn’t fully understand why people are so interested in what he has to say. He said he tries to present to them the very realist version of himself. He said he knows L.A. Knight owes him an apology. He said Knight didn’t believe him. He said if the fans are honest, they thought it was him “for a minute at least.” He giggled. He said the truth is, he isn’t Uncle Howdy and never was. He said he lost his train of thought. He paused and apologized.

He kneeled and paused, and then he attacked a cameraman in the corner. He rammed his head into the mat. Adam Pearce and other WWE officials ran out to pry him off of him. “What is wrong with you?!” yelled Pearce. Bray had a faraway look in his eyes.

(Keller’s Analysis: Okay, that was a weird twist. It’s hard to see Bray as a “good guy” if he’s attacking a regular camera guy doing his job. So what does this mean and where is it leading and will it ultimately make any sense? I’m not sure about this “insecure public speaker” incarnation of Bray, either.) [c]

(3) REY MYSTERIO vs. ANGEL (w/Humberto)

As Rey made his entrance, they cut to a clip of The Smackdown LowDown last week where Angel and Humberto interrupted a Mysterio promo. Angel said Kross was trying to be kind when he said he was past his prime. They showed Karrion Kross and Scarlett in the crowd watching. When Rey set up a 619 a few minutes in, Humberto pulled him to safety. Rey slingshot himself onto Humberto at ringside in retaliation. Angel threw a towel at Rey and then superkicked him for a two count. They cut to Kross who was laughing. Angel then tried to set up Rey for a 619, but Rey blocked it. Humberto punched Rey from ringside. Rey head-scissored Angel into position for a 619 and hit it. He followed with a slingshot DDT for the three count.

WINNER: Mysterio in 4:00.

-Backstage, Ricochet and Braun talked about their match. Ricochet called Imperium clowns. Braun said maybe they do belong in a circus, so maybe they should go show who runs the big top around there. [c]

-Backstage Emma asked Scarlett and Kross as they walked past her who they think they are “disrespecting a legend like Rey Mysterio.” She asked them about insulting Riddick Moss a few weeks ago. Scarlett smiled and said she called him a fool. Emma slapped her. They went nose-to-nose. Kross backed Scarlett away and then told Emma, “You have absolutely no idea what you’ve just done.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The best news is Emma called “Madcap Moss” by his regular name Riddick.)

-Cole threw to a lengthy video package on John Cena.

-Cole hyped next week’s key matches.

-Ricochet made his ring entrance first. Braun then joined him as his music played. Cole plugged the Ric Flair documentary and vintage Flair merchandise. Cole implored Barrett to “get in the Christmas spirit.” [c]

-A vignette aired of Lacey Evans fighting in an outdoor pit with people cheering from a platform above. Then it showed her doing military drills. A voice said her mission is to destroy every single woman in WWE. A graphic said she shows up next week. [c]

(4) BRAUN STROWMAN & RICOCHET vs. IMPERIUM (Ludvig Kaiser & Giovani Vinci) – Miracle on 34th Street Fight



They had Christmas trees at ringside. Ricochet and Braun took early control. Ricochet leaped off the ringside barricade and head scissored Vinci as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Imperium took control at ringside. Vinci was bleeding from his forehead. Kaiser hit Ricochet in the back with a chair. Then Kaiser and Vinci attacked Braun two-on-one and dumped a big Christmas tree on him. They opened a gift wrapped box and a ballerina danced out and to the back. Okay, that was odd. They opened another big box and New Day came out dressed as nut crackers. They were wearing their NXT Tag Title belts. They kicked Kaiser and Vinci in the crotches. Barrett said, “They’re nut crackers!”

Braun stood up and saw New Day, who saluted him. He charged back to the ring and ran around the ring (he’s so fast!) and knocked down Kaiser and Vinci, then played to the crowd. He noticed Ricochet knocked out at ringside. He found mistletoe and held it over Ricochet’s head and called for Samantha Irvin to kiss him. Cole said that was Ricochet’s real-life girlfriend. After she kissed him, Ricochet was rejuvenated in a cartoonish fashion. He then attacked Vinci in the ring as Strowman powerbombed Kaiser through a table at ringside. Ricochet hit the Recoil and then Braun landed a powerslam. They fired up the crowd before Braun launched Ricochet off his shoulders with a splash for the win. Cole said he’s never enjoyed Christmas so much. Barrett said he’s never hated Christmas so much.

WINNERS: Ricochet & Strowman in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of silliness, largely harmless and slapstick. Those who thought this type of stuff would leave when Vince McMahon left are now disappointed in Paul Levesque. The action itself was pretty good.)

-Cole hyped next week’s big tag match and wished viewers Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays as the show ended