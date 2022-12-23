12/23 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Ricochet/Strowman vs. Imperium, Women’s Gauntlet Match, Hit Row vs. Usos for Undisputed Tag Team Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2022

CHICAGO, IL AT ALLSTATE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a crowd shot. Michael Cole welcomed the crowd to the show. Christmas trees adorned the entranceway.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and the Bloodline CGI appeared on the screen. The Bloodline then made their entrance. They posed at the top of the ramp with the titles. Cole touted Reigns’ title reign at 835 days. Then they showed a graphic for the tag team main event next week on Smackdown. Cole hyped the match as John Cena’s first match on Smackdown in over a year. The Bloodline posed again in the ring as pyro exploded behind them.

-Paul Heyman introduced himself and said he’s here to hype everyone for back to back historic weeks for the Bloodline. He said that first, tonight, the Usos will defend their titles successfully against Hit Row. Heyman said that isn’t a prediction, it’s a spoiler. Heyman then said that next week from Tampa, FL, Solo Sikoa will take out Sheamus. He then called the main event the biggest televised match of 2022 when Kevin Owens and John Cena get smashed by Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Reigns held out his hand and Heyman handed him the mic. The crowd chanted for Zayn. Reigns took the mic and said that’s what he was thinking. He said everyone knows he’s going to smash someone in Tampa. Reigns said he’s going to whip Owens and Cena because that’s who he is and what he does. Reigns said he wants to know what Zayn is going to do because he looks flustered and irritated. Reigns told Zayn to tell everyone what’s going to happen.

-Zayn took the mic. He said he should be on top of the world and all he’s ever wanted was respect and a place to belong. He said he found that with the hottest group in the history of WWE. He said he found family and respect. He said they all love him. He said the crowd loves him. The crowd then chanted “Sami”. Zayn said it should put him on top of the world but it doesn’t. He said there’s a black cloud hanging over his head called Kevin Owens. He said his big week was ruined by Owens last week. Zayn said he can’t get rid of Owens. Zayn said Owens wants to bring back Cena to upstage them. Zayn said the Bloodline is the show. Zayn told Owens and Cena to listen closely because he and Reigns are going to destroy them. Zayn said when you step to the Bloodline, you get smashed. Zayn said prepare to acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Reigns’ music played and the Bloodline posed. Reigns patted Zayn on the back then hugged him. Reigns looked into the camera and talked trash.

-They showed a graphic for the Usos against Hit Row and Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Simple, to the point segment. Heyman was great here and hyped all three matches appropriately. Reigns was his typical cool self and was collected and confident heading into the match next week. He did a good job giving Zayn the spotlight and letting him shine. Zayn did not disappoint. It was a basic promo, but had great intensity and got the point of Zayn’s annoyance with Owens across. Really good stuff here.)

-Hit Row made their entrance. Zayn fired up the Usos in the ring.

(1) THE USOS (Jimmy & Jey) (c) (w/ Sami Zayn) vs. HIT ROW (Ashante the Adonis & Top Dolla w/ B Fabb) – Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Jey started against Adonis. They locked up and Jey took control. Adonis shot Jey off the ropes and leapfrogged him a pair of times. Adonis then danced and hit an arm drag into an armbar on Jey. He took Jey to the corner and tagged in Top Dolla. Hit Row double teamed Jey then Top Dolla lifted Jey but Jey landed on his feet and chop blocked Top Dolla. Jimmy tagged in and beat on Top Dolla then choked him with the middle rope. Jimmy distracted the ref and Jey landed a cheap shot. Jey tagged in and Jimmy held Top Dolla up to eat a superkick from Jey. Top Dolla fought out of the corner. He pulled Jimmy in off the apron and Jimmy rook a big bump. Jey recovered and took Top Dolla down. [c]