SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey will defend her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on the last 2022 episode of Smackdown next week.

This week on the show, Rodriguez won a gauntlet match against Xia Li, Emma, Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan. Rodriguez was taken out by both Baszler and Rousey last week on the show. This will be the second time that Rodriguez has faced Rousey in singles action.

Next week’s episode of Smackdown is a major one for WWE. The main event will see John Cena return to the company for the second time this year to wrestle alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. Next week’s show will also feature Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa.

Full 12/23 WWE Smackdown Results

The Usos defeated Hit Row

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler to win a shot at Ronda Rousey’s WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns defeated Angel Garza

Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeated Imperium in a Holiday Street Fight

CATCH-UP: 12/23 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Ricochet/Strowman vs. Imperium, Women’s Gauntlet Match, Hit Row vs. Usos for Undisputed Tag Team Titles