AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2022

RECORDED AT THE FREEMAN COLISEUM IN SAN ANTONIO, TX

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) $300,000 THREE KINGS CHRISTMAS CASINO TRIOS ROYALE

The match kicked off right from the start of the show. Trios teams included AR Fox & Top Flight, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta, Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance, Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy, The Dark Order, The Spanish Announce Project, and Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods.

Rush took out Cassidy on the outside as Kip Sabian looked on. Inside the ring, Chuck Taylor was hit with a spinebuster by Preston Vance, who then threw Taylor out for the elimination. BCC was out next and immediately took control inside the ring. The Dark Order were the next entrants, and they immediately faced off with Preston Vance. Dark Order took it to Vance until they were cut off by the BCC. Moxley was nearly eliminated but was able to fight his way back in. Cassidy flew off the top but Dark Order and Claudio caught him. Sabian attacked Cassidy from behind. [c]

Cassidy nailed Blade, then tossed him. Sabian tossed Cassidy, but Trent tossed Sabian. Sabian and Cassidy fought all the way up the ramp. Spanish Announce Project, Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico, were next. They came out from the Spanish announce table. Angelico was quickly eliminated by Claudio. Silver fought off Dralistico and Rush, and tossed out Dralistico. Silver was tossed out next by Rush. BCC was the only entire team still in the ring at this time. Moxley eliminated Evil Uno. Claudio tossed Luther. Ari Daivari & Tony Nese & Josh Woods were out next. Mark Sterling talked on the mic as they made their way to the ring. Reynolds was tossed. Rush threw Yuta hard into the corner, then hit him with the Bull’s Horns before eliminating him.

Vance rocked Serpentico with a clothesline, then dumped him to the outside. AR Fox and Top Flight were the final team to make their entrance into the match. Daivari was thrown out by Claudio. Moxley knocked Vance out with a big boot. Fox flew off the ropes but was caught with a knee to the face by Woods. Nese was nearly thrown out by Dante. Woods was dumped out by Dante, and Nese quickly followed after being launched out by Darius. Trent and Butcher were eliminated.

AR Fox and Top Flight were the only full team still alive. They were joined by Moxely, Rush, and Claudio. Claudio and Rush fought to the apron. Claudio peppered him with forearms then hit him with an uppercut to eliminate Rush. Fox was thrown out on the opposite side. BCC and Top Flight were left and they quickly battled away until Hangman Page hit the ring and attacked Moxley.

Security ran in to break things up. Dante eliminated Moxley as Page quickly went after him again. Inside the ring, Top Flight had Claudio alone. Moxley jumped off the top to the outside onto Page. Claudio hit a huge uppercut and went to throw out Dante. He picked up both brothers but they got out of it. Claudio tried throwing them both out but they got to the apron. Top Flight double teamed Claudio but he fought them off. Claudio tried dumping Darius, who landed on the apron. Darius super kicked Claudio in the stomach, then hit a swinging DDT on him. Top Flight clotheslined Claudio to the apron who fought his way back in. Top Flight finally worked together to eliminate Claudio and take the win.

WINNERS: AR Fox & Top Flight in 23:00

(Moynahan’s Take: AEW always does battle royals well, and this was no different. A solid match from start to finish, and while it gave Top Flight and AR Fox a nice win, it also showcased Claudio as well as Moxley and Page very nicely.)

– Eddie Kingston and Ortiz came out for a promo. Kingston talked about the House of Black’s recent attacks. He said he and Ortiz sent a contract their way and didn’t want to wait to fight. Kingston called House of Black out. The lights went out and Julia Hart was shown on the stage. She pointed to the screen, where the rest of the members spoke. Malakai basically made it sound like Ortiz’s allegiance should be questioned. Inside the ring, Kingston and Ortiz looked like they were arguing.

– Renee was backstage with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Renee asked Garcia his thoughts about Sammy watching over him. Garcia didn’t like it but said he would give it his best effort. Sammy called him a tight ass and said he needed to loosen up. Sammy said Garcia needed a hug and gave him one. Sammy said they were a family and said as the New Year approaches, they’d do great things together.

(2) JADE CARGILL (w/The Baddies) vs. VERTVIXEN

Cargill quickly threw Vertvixen face-first down to the mat. Cargill slammed Vertvixen down and played to the crowd. [c]

Cargill continued her onslaught by taking it to Vertvixen in the corner. Vertvixen slipped out of the corner but was met with a superkick by Cargill. Cargill hit an axe kick, then a pump kick to the face for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Pretty much a squash that lasted as long as it did due to a commercial break.)

– A video package with Ruby Soho talking about her feud with Tay Melo and Anna Jay aired. She said she found the perfect person to help her out as Willow Nightingale was shown. They will face Melo and Jay on Dynamite this week. Top Flight will also face Claudio and Moxley.

– A Wardlow video package aired where he discussed his upcoming match with Samoa Joe. [c]

– Alex Marvez was outside with Powerhouse Hobbs attacking somebody.

– Mark Henry was backstage with participants from tonight’s main event. Henry noted that Max Caster would not be able to compete due to the attack from Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

(3) JAY LETHAL & JEFF JARRETT (w/Satnum Singh & Sonjay Dutt) vs. BILLY GUNN & ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Max Caster)

The crowd came alive with The Acclaimed’s entrance. Bowens and Lethal started things off and traded blows. Lethal went for a figure four but Bowens countered into an inside cradle for two. Gunn tagged in, as did Jarrett. Jarrett hit a back elbow, then did his strut but Gunn fired back with a clothesline. Gunn went for a cover for two. Lethal tagged in but Gunn took it to him before tagging in Bowens. The two doubled teamed Lethal until Bowens went for a pin attempt for two. Lethal attacked Bowens from behind after he went after Jarrett. Jarrett hit Bowens with a clothesline from behind on the outside. [c]

Jarrett tagged in Lethal, as they continued their advantage. Lethal covered Bowens for two. Lethal hit a snap suplex as the commentary team discussed the disadvantage Bowens has without his normal tag team partner being cleared to wrestle. Bowens countered into a rollup for two. Jarrett was tagged in as the ring continued to get cut off for Bowens Bowens finally battled back with a superkick on Jarrett. He made the hot tag to Gunn.

Gunn took it to both Jarrett and Lethal. Jarrett was thrown to the outside but Singh came into the ring. Gunn clotheslined him out but he landed on his feet. Lethal tried for Lethal Injection but Gunn countered. Jarrett hit the Stroke on Bowens as Caster got to the apron and nailed Jarrett. Jarrett was thrown to the outside as Dutt came in and hit a low blow on Gunn. Lethal hit his finisher this time on Gunn for the win.

WINNERS: Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid main event with the right team going over so they continue to maintain their heat until they (hopefully) lose to The Acclaimed in the blow off match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very strong show, but with no blow away match like the last two weeks. That isn’t a slight, as this continues to be a better hour of wrestling in the last couple of weeks than it has been in a long while. Until next week, stay safe everyone, and enjoy your holidays.

