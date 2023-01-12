VIP AUDIO 1/11 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk reports of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Dynamite including Danielson vs. Takeshita and Death Triangle vs. The Elite, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the show this week, Rich and Trav talk about the so-called story of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia. Why and how the events leading up to the fake report made it so believable. How none of the credible journalists fell for the okey-doke. No one is talking about WWE being out of McMahon hands for the first time in 70 years. Rich recaps AEW Dynamite from tonight. A loaded show featuring Danielson vs. Takeshita and match seven in the best of seven between Death Triangle and The Elite. Travis talks books and his 2023 book challenge. Two weeks worth of emails from two of the most engaged of listeners.

