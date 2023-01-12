FREE PODCAST 1/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review West Coast Pro Wrestling Can You Work Fridays featuring Alexander vs. Price, Wayne vs. Shelley, Keith vs. Taurus, more (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland brave the perils of working on the eve of the weekend when they watch West Coast Pro’s Can You Work Fridays, featuring a world title match between West Coast and East Coast heels Titus Alexander and Alec Price, Nick Wayne vs. Alex Shelley in a battle of youthful vigor vs. veteran ring smarts, Bryan Keith vs. Black Taurus in a battle for Chris’s heart, some booking they really liked, and much more. You’ll probably want to take Monday off after listening to this one! For VIP listeners, they check out some more weekend warriors when Bryan Keith makes a second appearance in a match with Yuya Uemura and Adam Priest faces Anthony Henry for the Action Title in a wild brawl.

