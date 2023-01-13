VIP AUDIO 1/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Stephanie resigns days after Vince’s return, Levesque’s future, Saudi Arabia ownership possibility, review of AEW and WWE TV, Impact PPV preview, NJPW line-ups (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Stephanie McMahon resigns days after Vince McMahon’s return
- Paul Levesque’s future
- The Saudi Arabia ownership possibility.
- Reviews of AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including comments that got people talking from MJF, Ricky Starks, and Action Andretti.
- Reviews of WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and NXT including Todd’s view that the Bloodline segment on Smackdown was their worst yet.
- A preview of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV.
- The latest matches announced by New Japan.
