VIP AUDIO 1/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Stephanie resigns days after Vince’s return, Levesque’s future, Saudi Arabia ownership possibility, review of AEW and WWE TV, Impact PPV preview, NJPW line-ups (133 min.)

Stephanie McMahon resigns days after Vince McMahon’s return

Paul Levesque’s future

The Saudi Arabia ownership possibility.

Reviews of AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including comments that got people talking from MJF, Ricky Starks, and Action Andretti.

Reviews of WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and NXT including Todd’s view that the Bloodline segment on Smackdown was their worst yet.

A preview of Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV.

The latest matches announced by New Japan.

