FOCO to release Diamond Dallas Page WWE bobblehead

DDP is the latest wrestler to be given a WWE bobblehead by FOCO.

The bobblehead features DDP in his signature pose with his hands in the position of a diamond. He is featured in his signature outfit on a thematic base that features his name displayed on the front.

The DDP bobblehead will be limited to just 144 units. It will retail for $55 and stand at 8 inches tall. The DDP bobblehead is expected to ship no later than June 30 and is available for pre-order now.