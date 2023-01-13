FREE PODCAST 1/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (1-15-2013) Was Rock’s “concert” promo offensive, Legends on WWE TV, Rumble hype, live callers, TNA (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we present a 10 years ago call-in episode guest hosted by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net, they discuss with live callers last night’s Raw from all angles, the completely lackluster hype for this year’s Royal Rumble match, whether The Rock’s “concert” promo was offensive, mismanaged expectations on Legends returning to Raw, and more items from Raw. Plus, in the VIP Aftershow, they discuss TNA topics, having to change the way they present PPVs post-Genesis, and other WWE topics.

