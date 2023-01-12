FTR to be off AEW television for the next few months

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FTR asked for, and were granted, time off from AEW television for the next few months. On his new podcast, Dax Harwood revealed the news, what the tag team will be doing with their time off, and what is next for the team.

“We have asked and been granted the next few months off of television, so we can sit back, reflect, let our bodies heal, and figure out what we are going to do for the next few years,” Harwood said on the FTR with Dax podcast. “Because whatever we decide to do next, will be the absolute last thing we do, as far as wrestling. I don’t see myself, after I’m done with whatever we’re going to decide next, in five years going on the independents. I don’t see myself working, in five years a Japan tour, or a Mexican tour, or traveling around the world and wrestling all over places.

“That’s why these next few months are the most important few months for us. By April at least, at most, we will have an answer. But now, again, I have to take in my health, I have to take in my family, I have to take in my creativity, and I have to take in my personal life all into consideration, about what we’re going to do next.”

FTR kept a return to the WWE an open possibility

Harwood addressed a potential return to WWE and confirmed that unrest at the top of the company would impact a choice to go back there.

“I’d be lying to you if I said no, it doesn’t at all,” Harwood said of the WWE corporate situation impacting their decisions. “Of course it does. But also, if I feel like we aren’t being respected the way I think we should, and I mean as entities and characters, what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, and who we are, I will not hesitate to explore other options. Whether those other options are taking a year off and doing things we love, that could be it. Whether those options are being presented to me in other forms? There’s a lot of things I have to weigh.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

