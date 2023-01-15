FREE PODCAST 1/14 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-9-2018) Keller & Solomon: Bryan’s big announcement, Styles vs. Sami, Shane-Bryan, on-site correspondent, mailbag (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (1-9-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell to talk about WWE Smackdown including Shane McMahon and A.J. Styles responding to Daniel Bryan’s announcement last week at the end of Smackdown. Also more Royal Rumble developments and a general criticism of the broad stories and micro execution of segments and promos in this show. Also two on-site correspondents from Birmingham, Ala. give their perspective and share their experience. Finally, the Mailbag segment with listener questions and reactions to Smackdown.

Then in a bonus flashback, the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline with a look at some headlines including Samoa Joe’s injury and John Cena’s increased schedule. Then a start-to-finish review of Smackdown including the latest with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, the three-on-two main event, more Rumble developments including mic time for Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, and much more.

