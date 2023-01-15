FREE PODCAST 1/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Vince McMahon return + NXT 2017 Year-in-Review Best of Episode (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s PWTorch Dailycast Saturday Double-Feature, first up is “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” with Tom Colohue and Nick Barbati. They discuss the different options for a sale of WWE, the impact of the premature Saudi Arabia sale report that so many media entities mistakenly picked up on, and at no point a deep dive on cannibalism.

From there, this week’s Best Of Dailycast selection jumps back five years to the Jan. 11, 2018 episode of Mike McMahon & Andrew Soucek’s Impact podcast. They lead the show with a discussion on Don Callis and Scott D’Amore taking over booking and thoughts on their new direction. They go over some of what Callis and D’Amore had to say on a conference call earlier in the day and then also look at the prospects of Austin Aries as World Champion. They also break down this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

