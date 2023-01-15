VIP AUDIO 1/15 – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling is joined by guest Darren Mooney to talk “Black Adam,” The Rock, and Warner Bros. (195 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is once again joined by The Escapist’s Darren Mooney to do another deep dive about the intersection between pro wrestling and pop culture. Together they give “Black Adam” the kicking it deserves – looking at how it repeatedly fails as a film, superhero adaptation, and personal vehicle for The Rock. They then look at where The Rock is as a pop culture figure and movie star, and what we should make about his fallout with Warner Bros. They then talk about the broader issues in the movie industry, including the implosion of Warner Bros and the stagnation of the MCU.

Catch Darren’s work at The Escapist and The 250, and you can fund Darren’s move into reviewing PS5 games by joining The Escapist’s Patreon. You can also follow him on Twitter.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO