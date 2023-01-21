VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #743 (February 1, 2003): Hogan tells Keller in Torch Talk why WCW failed, Rock reportedly quitting wrestling, Hogan returns to SD, SD moving networks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #743 cover-dated February 1, 2003: This issue features cover story asking if there’s such a thing as too many stars returning at once… Details on Hulk Hogan’s return to Smackdown drawing a standing ovation… Media Review of Hulk Hogan’s autobiography… Jason Powell’s column features Super Bowl afternoon daydreaming… Pat McNeill dictates how The Rock should be utilized… Part eight of the Hulk Hogan “Torch Talk” includes his blaming guaranteed contracts for WCW demise… Plus the TNA PPV report and roundtable reviews, Torch Newswire, reviews of Raw and Smackdown, 1993 Backtrack, Live Event results, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

