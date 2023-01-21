FREE PODCAST 1/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Latest with Reigns-Sami-Heyman, Firefly Funhouse returns, Charlotte, Tournament, live callers, emails (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They start with a discussion on the latest twists and turns within The Bloodline with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn. They discuss with callers prospective opponents for Roman at WrestleMania and whether there’s ideal timing for the Bloodline to splinter. Also reaction to the first round of the tag team tournament, the chances for The Viking Raiders to become a serious top tier team, Charlotte Flair-Sonya Deville, and the return of The Firefly Funhouse.

