FREE PODCAST 1/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5 Yrs Ago) Justin Roberts shares backstage WWE and Vince McMahon stories, Raw anniversary thoughts, top Raw stars ever, more (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-19-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Justin Roberts headed into Raw’s 25th Anniversary with backstage stories on his years in WWE, insights into what Vince McMahon is like behind the scenes, the Nexus angle he was part of, the rise of Daniel Bryan, and more Raw memories including the Biggest Names in Raw History and a look at WWE’s fan-voted list. Also, an update on what’s he up to these days in wrestling.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow. Justin talks about why Vince McMahon is fascinating, top WWE memories including Daniel Bryan’s rise, surprising rules for women wrestlers, and more.

