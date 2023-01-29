FREE PODCAST 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Royal Rumble post-show including analysis of Sami’s turn from all angles, Alexa/Bray, Gunther’s performance, more (127 min.)

News Ticker

January 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the Royal Rumble event. Topics include the Sami turn broken down from all angles, what’s next for Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt (together or separate), and Gunther’s stock after tonight. Plus, on-site correspondents give their perspective of the show.

