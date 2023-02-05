VIP AUDIO 2/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Wrestler power rankings for January, Alan’s matches of the month, CMLL resurgence, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you his wrestler power rankings for January and recaps his matches of the month featuring bouts from AJPW, AEW, GLEAT, New Japan, NOAH, and CMLL. It’s the last of those promotions which has really been a shocker to start 2023 as the Arena Mexico resurgence is in full swing. CMLL has always been a promotion with hot and cold periods, and right now it’s very much the former with an unlikely new rudo star leading the charge. Alan tells you all about why he is loving Stuka Jr. and CMLL in general so far this year. Plus, with restrictions now gone in Japan, we’ve seen things heat up over there too and we examine Dragongate’s first cheering show in Tokyo in three years and what it told us about the generational shift on the roster and in the fanbase. All that and more on ProWres Paradise!

