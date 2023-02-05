VIP AUDIO 2/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-26-2005): Laurinaitis hits wall as Exec VP, Lesnar-Rumble rumors, WrestleMania 21 possible matches, Cena concern, Michaels autobiography talk, Smackdown future, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 26, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Follow up on the Smackdown-Les Mooves story including what the newspaper comment does and doesn’t mean regarding the future of the show on UPN.

The major buzz in WWE circles this week about John Laurenaitis hitting a wall in his job as Executive V.P., signs of the breakdown, what is known about the heat on him behind the scenes right now, and how he has changed over the past year.

The Brock Lesnar-Royal Rumble rumors and games that might be being played.

The valuable discussion internally in WWE that the Kevin Sullivan talk has initiated.

Possible WrestleMania Smackdown main events.

The reaction within Smackdown to the Batista comments ripping into the brand, and the possible surprising source for those beliefs.

One concern about John Cena that he could change in an instant.

Shawn Michaels’s plans to write his autobiography and what to look forward to.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003.

