FREE PODCAST 2/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #212 (2-1-93) of the PWTorch including the death of Andre the Giant, Marty Jannetty fired from WWF (again), Jim Cornette back with WCW, WrestleMania 9 and SuperBrawl III cards, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #212 of the PWTorch including Wade’s coverage of Andre the Giant’s passing, part two of the Torch Talk with the British Bulldog, Jannetty gone from WWF, updates on both WrestleMania 9 and SuperBrawl III, more listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO