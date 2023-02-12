FREE PODCAST 2/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-7-2018) Keller & Chiari talk Sami vs. KO with latest big Bryan announcement, Top Ten List debuts, Usos, on-site report (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (2-7-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari of the Ring Rust Radio podcast to discuss the Feb. 6 WWE Smackdown episode including Sami Zayn vs. KO with latest big Daniel Bryan announcement, the Top Ten List debuts, Usos cut another noteworthy promo, and more. They take calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk to an on-site correspondent about both Smackdown and 205 Live. They close with some thoughts on Booker T and how New Day incorporated that controversy into their comedy.

