VIP AUDIO 2/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: How Vince handled quad injury at Rumble, Cena’s “Chain Gang,” ECW brand revival, what if Piper didn’t sign with WWF, Sawyer-Rich feud, Greg Gagne (78 min.)

Reaction within WWE to how Vince McMahon handled his on-camera injury at the Royal Rumble and what it says about him and his family

John Cena’s “Chain Gang” gimmick and whether it’s a direction worth trying, how WWE should handle the Brock Lesnar situation

What the sales of the ECW DVD say about ECW’s popularity

More thoughts on the planned June ECW reunion PPV.

Reader suggested topics include discussions on Stan Hansen, the Buzz Sawyer-Tommy Rich feud, Greg Gagne, and how the ’80s wrestling war between the WWF and the NWA might have been different had Roddy Piper not jumped to the WWF. Also, a couple minutes of non-wrestling current events talk at the end regarding the Iraq elections.

