FREE PODCAST 5/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss latest with CM Punk, preview AEW Double or Nothing and WWE Night of Champions, NXT call-ups, AEW video game news, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They discuss these topics:

More talk about the pros and cons and risks and rewards that AEW and Tony Khan are facing regarding the latest C.M. Punk controversy with the stakes high regarding the success of the new Saturday weekly series, AEW Collision.

A preview of AEW Double or Nothing.

A look at the latest news regarding the release date of AEW’s video game.

A preview of WWE Night of Champions with thoughts on each of the matches and the hype for each of the top matches including, in particular, Seth Rollins.

Will NXT’s Sunday special cost AEW PPV buys?

How is WWE handline NXT call-ups to Raw and Smackdown so far?

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO