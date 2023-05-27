VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #760 (May 31, 2003): Mitchell Feature on Vince McMahon’s Homecoming, One Year of TNA, Torch Talk w/Amazing Red, McNeill on potential turnaround

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #760 cover-dated May 31, 2003: This issue includes a cover story on TNA’s one year anniversary and their lack of identity… Jason Powell’s May Hitlist… Part four of the Amazing Red Torch Talk with his comments on the cons of wearing a mask… Pat McNeill asks in his column if a turnaround is around the corner… Wade Keller’s column offers seven practical suggestions for TNA… Bruce Mitchell’s feature-length column presents the Homecoming for Vince McMahon… Plus TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

