Kofi Kingston gives update on return to WWE

Kofi Kingston says his life is grand and that he’s working his way back into the fold after having surgery on an injured ankle. Kingston spoke on the Battleground podcast and talked about his ankle rehab and when fans may see him in the ring once again.

“I’m actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle,” Kingston said. “I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix some ligaments after the massive, Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went west and my ankle was completely sprained but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligament and now, I’m on the mend, you know? Somewhere in between a robot and a zombie. Somewhere in between. I’m working my way back into the fold so, it’s all good, life is grand.

“I’m doing really well. I actually had this same surgery on the same ankle about six years ago to have bone chips removed so I feel like this time around, I kind of know what to expect and I’ve been kind of ahead of schedule for the most part and I’m really able to do a lot of normal people things and live normal life. So now it’s just a matter of trying to go to the next level and do WWE superstar things, you know what I mean? In-ring, things like that.” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Kofi Kingston is a former tag team champion and world champion in WWE. He’s been away from the company since February.

