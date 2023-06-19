WWE Raw Results (6/19): Keller’s report with analysis of Logan Paul’s return, Stratus vs. Rodriguez, Ripley vs. Natalya, Riddle vs. Kaiser

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 19, 2023

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-Raw opened with Seth Rollins’ ring entrance. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick talked about Seth’s schedule as champion including his open challenge and the Bron Breakker defense on NXT tomorrow night. As the fans sang his song and Seth absorbed the moment, Finn Balor attacked him. Balor threw Seth into the ringpost and stomped away at him. Officials and referees separated them. Balor then leaped off the steps with a Coup de Grace. They cut to a break. [c]

-They replayed the Balor attack. The announcers wondered what Balor’s motivation was, such as weakening him before his defense against Breakker at NXT. Then they went backstage where trainers were checking on Seth, but Balor attacked him again and threw him into a rolling crate.

(Keller’s Analysis: They continue to do a good job taking what felt at first like a flat feud for Seth with Balor and adding a real grudge to it via Balor’s intensity. Balor seems rejuvenated as a character now.)

-Miz stood in the ring and complained that Seth wasn’t able to go through with the open challenge. He said he planned to beat him and become champion. He said he was going to give the people of Cleveland a chance to see one of them become a champion. He said he’s going to issue an open challenge instead so he can “show everyone what a winner looks like among a crowd of losers.” Boos rang out. Tomasso Ciampa came out, making his return to Raw. Graves said Ciampa was last with Miz nine months ago.

When Ciampa entered the ring, he looked around at the fans and smiled. Graves noted Ciampa was a former NXT Champion. Miz applauded the return of Ciampa and greeted him mid-ring. Ciampa punched him. Graves called Ciampa an ingrate “after all that Miz has done” for him. Miz looked up at him in disbelief. The ref called for the bell.

(1) THE MIZ vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA

The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Ciampa beat up Miz at ringside including slamming him onto part of the announce desk. He sat on the desk and applauded, then threw Miz back into the ring. Ciampa threw a series of clotheslines at Miz. Miz kicked Ciampa’s leg as he charged and DDT’d him for a two count. Miz beat up Ciampa for a couple minutes. When Miz leaped off the top rope, Ciampa kneed him out of mid-air and then hit a quick Fairy Tale Ending for the win.

WINNER: Ciampa in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Ciampa back and also good to see them tie up the loose end of his odd alliance with Miz before his injury hiatus.)

-They went to Patrick and Graves at ringside. They hyped Logan Paul’s return and other scheduled matches. Patrick hyped a recap of the latest with The Bloodline later too.

-The Judgment Day began their ring entrance. [c]

-The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley stood on the stage. Balor said Seth’s open challenge is canceled because he’s the only one who’s going to take the World Title from him. He said if fans like singing his song so much, they’ll be singing it at his funeral. Fans began singing Seth’s song again. Ripley said they should sit down and shut up and show some respect. She said Balor will be bringing that World Title to the Judgment Day. She said she is the most dominant woman in WWE. She said Priest will win the Money in the Bank briefcase. She said Dominik is going to take down their favorite Cody Rhodes. He challenged Cody to a six-man tag match later with Cody’s partners of choice.

-A video recap aired of the Bloodline angle on Smackdown on Friday.

-Byron Saxton asked Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for his reaction to what happened to The Bloodline. KO flipped out over being asked about the Bloodline so much. He said enough is enough. Sami said he didn’t want to bring it up publickly, but KO has a rage problem. He said if KO can get through the night without blowing up again, he will shut up about this, but he has to admit he has an issue if he doesn’t make it through the night. When KO agreed and then left, Sami turned to Saxton and said he’s been dealing with this for 20 years.

-Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville began their ring entrance. [c]

-A video package aired of Chelsea Green being filmed on Tik Tok by various people flipping out at people in public including in a restaurant and in traffic.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was entertaining, but I probably wouldn’t have placed it right after the Sami-KO segment was centered around KO having an anger issue.)

(2) CHELSEA GREEN & SONYA DEVILLE vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

As Carter and Chance made their entrance, they cut to a split-screen of interaction last week backstage leading to this match. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Graves touted how Carter & Chance took the tag champs to the limits in their Raw debut which had be a confidence boost for them. Carter and Chance landed a stereo springboard splash onto Deville, and Green interrupted the count. They hit their Afterparty double-team finisher next on Deville for a three count.

WINNERS: Carter & Chance in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This match sends the signal to fans that there could be plans for Chance & Carter to get a sustained push over time, so it’s worth invested in them.)

-Cathy Kelley stood at ringside and introduced Cody Rhodes. Rhodes made his full ring entrance, wearing a suit and a cast. She asked for his thoughts on the six-man match challenge by Dominik. He talked about Priest and Balor. “And then there’s Dom,” he said with a sigh. He said finding partners shouldn’t be tough. He accepted the challenge and then left.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like Cody doing that segment in front of the fans at ringside. It was a fresh setting compared to being backstage. It did, though, risk feeling like potentially “a little much” for such a short segment.)

(3) INDUS SHER (Veer Mahaan & Sanga w/Jinder Mahal) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Graves talked over highlights of Indus Sher beating up Shelton and Cedric on Raw two weeks ago. He said it wasn’t an official match as it was declared a no contest. He said Shelton and Cedric might be in for more of the same. Cedric and Shelton went after Mahaan and Sanga aggressively at the bell, which rang 52 minutes into the hour. Sanga and Mahaan made a comeback at ringside. Back in the ring, Mahaan and Shelton battled one-on-one mid-ring. A minute later, Veer pinned Shelton.

WINNERS: Indus Sher in 2:00.

-Backstage, Sami and KO were shown walking and chatting backstage. KO collided with a guy with a cup of water. Sami said KO hates getting wet. KO said, “It’s all good.” He said he doesn’t have an anger problem, he has an idiot problem. He said the guy didn’t do anything on purpose. Matt Riddle walked up to them and started talking about watching “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Little Giants.” KO snapped at him at first, but then calmed down and wished him luck. Sami reacted like it almost counted as a meltdown. Riddle padded KO on the chest. KO walked away and said, “Don’t touch me.” [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Logan Paul was sitting on top of a ladder mid-ring in the dark with a spotlight on him. He said it’s great to be back in Ohio. He said there are young kids aspiring to be successful like him. He said the best people in the world come from Cleveland. He mentioned Lebron James, which got a mixed reaction, and then Jerry Lawler, which got cheered. He mentioned himself, which got a mixed reaction. He said when he thinks back at his life in Cleveland, he thinks about moments that made him great, and he said the moment that made him great was when he left. He said he went to Hollywood while they got to “freeze their asses off in winter.” He said it smells like industrial steel outside and the Browns still suck. He told fans not to boo him. “I’m the best that you people have,” he said.

Logan acknowledge his brother lost his last boxing match, he lost to Seth at WrestleMania, and The Miz just lost his last match. He said he’s going to put respect back on the city of Cleveland. He said he called the WWE executives and got a special invitation. He said he will be be competing in the Money in the Bank match and he will win the contract and cash it in and win whatever title he wants whenever he wants. He said he’ll them come back to Cleveland and celebrate.

Ricochet walked out with a smile on his face. Graves noted Ricochet has already qualified. Graves said Ricochet is already officially qualified for the MITB ladder match. Ricochet said he made Logan Paul go viral at the Royal Rumble. He said he doesn’t care how he got in the match because it doesn’t change the fact that he will walk out of London as Mr. MITB. Shinsuke Nakamura’s music then played.

Nakamura asked Ricochet if he seriously said he doesn’t care. He said he cares. He said he will be in MITB. L.A. Knight’s music interrupted Nakamura. Fans popped. “Listen to this place!” exclaimed Graves. Knight said, “Let me talk to ya’.” He took a dig at Nakamura and Ricochet and then made fun of Logan making his name off of making videos for 14 year old girls. He told the MITB briefcase has his name on it. He led the crowd in saying his name. The LWO music played and out came Santos Escobar.

Escobar said those are empty promises and lies. He welcomed Logan to the party. He said at the end of the day, he’ll be standing tall as the MITB winner representing the LWO. Butch then came out to the Brawling Brutes music. Butch kick-started a brawl with everyone joining in. Logan landed a running flip dive onto Escobar and Ricochet at ringside. He smiled and stood on a ladder and cupped his ears as fans booed. He flexed as he held onto a briefcase hanging above the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Logan being in the MITB match makes it feel bigger. He’s earned his keep beyond being a privileged celebrity with his strong performances in the ring, and he’s much more valuable as a heel now, especially with good mic work like this. I get not having Logan technically qualify like everyone else since he’s a special attraction, but it does make WWE management look like they’re playing favorites in a match where the stakes are high.)

-They went to Graves and Patrick. Graves said Logan being added to the MITB match could flip the script on everyone else in the match. He said Logan could be Mr. Money in the Bank. Patrick commented on clips of the Balor attack on Seth earlier.

-Riddle made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) LUDWIG KAISER (W/Gunther) vs. MATT RIDDLE

As Kaiser made his way to the ring, they aired the confrontation from Raw two weeks ago backstage and then the angle last week in the ring that set up this match. Graves said Kaiser wants to avenge his fallen partner who Riddle attacked and has suffered “an undisclosed lower body injury.” Graves said Kaiser is a descendant of European wrestling loyalty. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Riddle yelled at Gunther at ringside, giving Kaiser an opening to take control. He suplexed him off the ring apron onto the mat at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Riddle made a comeback after the break. He landed a kneelift to the chin, but Kaiser caught him springboarding off the ropes into a slam for a near fall. Kaiser went for a top rope back elbow, but Riddle caught him mid-air and suplexed him. He then landed his Bro Derek for the win.

WINNER: Riddle in 9:00.

-Gunther attacked Riddle after the match. Kaiser joined in. As Kaiser held Riddle on the mat, Gunther stomped on his ankle. Riddle grabbed his ankle and cried out in pain. Boos rang out as Kaise and Gunther left the ring. [c]

-Patrick hyped Seth on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow.

-They showed Riddle being held up by two trainers, not able to put weight on his ankle.

-Backstage Sami and KO were chatting. Sami said KO was in the gray zone earlier. Kaiser and Gunther walked up. KO said nobody called them and nobody wants to see them. Kaiser said he wanted them to know that if they’re not careful, what happened to Riddle can happen to them. KO ranted about how he’s long-winded. Sami showed KO a message on his phone and convinced him to just walk away.

(Keller’s Analysis: The issue with KO’s anger issue is a fun way to get him and Sami onto multiple segments weaved throughout the show. I’m glad Sami called him out on pushing the limits earlier.)

(5) THE ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar w/Valhalla)

As the Academy made their entrance, they shwoed a segment from earlier in the day of them chatting about their strategy in the match while training in the gym. He told Maxxine “it’s all in the hips.” Then he had her set up a suplex before they cut away. The Raiders then made their entrance. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. They fought back and forth for a few minutes. Gable moonsaulted onto the Raiders at ringside. Back in the ring, Gable landed a flying headbutt on Erik for a near fall. When Valhalla distracted Gable, Maxxine intervened and suplexed her. She was thrilled with her success and Gable cheered for her. Meanwhile, though, Erik caught a distracted Gable from behind with a knee to the back and a quick three count.

WINNERS: The Raiders in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The dynamic with Maxxinne and Chad and Otis feels like a different path than they originally planned, but it’s been fun so far.)

-Backstage, Dominik said their advantage over Cody and his partners is that they are on the same page. Ripley said they should teach Cody not to badmouth the Judgment Day, but she’s got her own business to take care next with Natalya.

-Ripley made her ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Kelley interviewed Natalya. She asked how she’s preparing differently after what happened at Night of Champions. Natalya said Rhea beat her definitively and quickly and it’s rocked her to her core. She said this is a chance for her to prove to Ripley she belongs and to prove to herself that she still belongs.

-Natalya then made her entrance. She gave her sunglasses to a girl in the front row. Ripley attacked Natalya from behind as she stood on the ring apron saluting the crowd. Ripley beat Natalya up at ringside. Graves said Ripley deems Natalya beneath her as a challenger. Officials ran into the ring to check on Natalya as Ripley left the ring to her music.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m curious where Natalya’s character is going. Ripley was vicious here.)

-Kelley interviewed Raquel Rodriguez backstage. She said what Ripley just did to Natalya is not acceptable. She said she’s going to win the MITB contract and cash in on Ripley and remind her she’s not the biggest fish. Ripley interrupted and asked what she was saying. Rodriguez said she better help she doesn’t win tonight, because Ripley isn’t ready for her.

(Keller’s Analysis: I liked that Rodriguez acknowledged what Ripley did to Natalya and expressed that it wasn’t okay with her. Ripley’s presence keeps getting stronger as her confidence grows.)

-Rodriguez made her entrance. [c]

-Akira Tozawa approached Cody and said if he’s looking for a partner, “I’m your man!” Cody patronizingly thanked him and said he liked his hair. Sami and KO walked up to him. Sami said anytime he needs help, they’re there for him because he was there for them on the road to WrestleMania. Cody said Tozawa just offered his help. KO started to vent about being too late to be his partner. Cody calmed him by saying he didn’t say yes to Tozawa, so he is saying yes to them. KO was all smiles.

-Patrick said that’s massive news.

(Keller’s Analysis: No surprise there.)

(6) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. TRISH STRATUS (w/Zoey Stark) – Money in the Bank Qualifier

As Trish made her way to the ring, a soundbite aired with Trish and Stark in an inset on the screen. She said she will become Miss Money in the Bank. She said Stark might, too. She said anyone but Becky Lynch. Trish and Stark shared a laugh after Trish called Becky Lynch a “big time loser” instead of “Big Time Becks.” The bell rang a minute into the hour. After some back and forth action for several minutes, Rodriguez gave Trish a Snake Eyes into the corner and then nailed her with a hard clothesline in the ring. Rodriguez gave Trish a fallaway slam. Trish rolled to the floor. Stark swept Rodriguez’s legs and then Trish scored a near fall. Becky ran out to even the odds, hitting Stark from behind and then throwing her into the barricade. When Trish went after her at ringside, Becky threw her into the barricade hard. The ref then called for the bell.

WINNER: Stratus via DQ in 6:00.

-Rodriguez looked down at Becky in disappointment and frustration. Becky realized what she did. Trish ran into the ring. Becky pursued her. Trish rolled out right away. Graves said if the plan was to draw Becky to the ring and get Rodriguez disqualified, it was genius. Rodriguez yelled at Becky and said she had her. Becky expressed regret.

-They went to Patrick and Graves at ringside who commented on the Balor attack on Seth earlier.

-Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker. Boos rang out. Kelley said it’s not clear whether Seth will be cleared to defend against him tomorrow night. Breakker said there’s no way Seth would use what happened to him tonight to get out of his match tomorrow. Breakker said Seth has made such a big deal out of being a fighting champion. He said what Balor did is nothing compared to what happened to him tonight at the hands of Balor. He said maybe doctors will prescribe him enough courage to show up. He said if Seth shows up, he’ll be around Raw more often because he’ll be the new World Hvt. Champion.

-Nakamura made his ring entrance. [c]

-Saxton approached Becky backstage and asked what happened out there. “I screwed myself, Byron,” she said. “Or did I?” She said she gets Trish in a match with ladders. She said she does have a lot of enemies in this match now. She said she can either overcome the obstacles she’s created and win or she can go down in a blaze of glory and take Trish and Stark with her.

(7) SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs. BRONSON REED

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Nakamura went on the attack early, but Bronson took over for a minute. Nakamura landed a sliding back suplex. When he slid to ringside, Ricochet showed up. Nakamura didn’t like that. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back from the break, Ricochet was watching from ringside next to the announce desk. Bronson had Nakamura down, but Nakamura countered into an attempted triangle armbar. Bronson powered out and sitout slammed Nakamura for a near fall. Reed punched Nakamura, knocking him off the ring apron to the floor. He followed with a leaping shoulder check off the ring apron. Bronson shoved Nakamura toward Ricochet, but Nakamura landed on Ricochet’s desk chair. He then shoved Nakamura at Bronson. Nakamura turned to Ricochet, who challenged him to hit him if he has a problem with him. Bronson punched Nakamura and threw him back into the ring. Bronson then yanked Ricochet back-first into the ringside steps. Back in the ring, Nakamura kicked Bronson, but when he charged into the ropes, he knocked into Ricochet who was standing on the ring apron. Reed then back suplexed Nakamura and landed his top rope splash for the win.

WINNER: Reed in 8:00.

-They showed The Judgment Day getting ready for their main event match. [c]

-They showed postcard shots of Cleveland.

-Seth spoke from “a local medical facility” and said he’ll be at NXT no matter what doctors say about the X-ray of his ribs. He said as for Balor, MITB can’t come soon enough.

-The announcers plugged NXT said this has to be “advantage Bron Breakker now.”

-Sami and KO made their ring entrance. Then Cody made his entrance. [c]

(8) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Dominik Mysterio & Damien Priest & Finn Balor w/Rhea Ripley) vs. SAMI ZAYN & KEVIN OWENS & CODY RHODES

The Judgment Day ring entrance took place. The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. A few minutes in, as Sami was taking it to Dominik, Ripley hit Sami with a hard clothesline. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Owens got a hot-tag and went after Dominik. The crowd roared as he landed a cannonball in the corner for a two count at 9:00. They cut to Ripley who looked concerned. Graves said it’s emotionally taxing for her to watch what was happening to Dominik. Balor got the better of KO for a minute until Owens made a hot-tag to a very eager Cody. The crowd popped for Cody as he went after Priest in the ring. He landed a powerslam and a Disaster Kick for a near fall. Ripley stood on the ring apron and distracted Cody briefly. Priest then recovered and gave Cody a South of Heaven for a near fall. Sami broke up the cover. Dominik ran in and went after Sami. Boos rang out. When Sami tossed Dom over the top rope, he fell into Ripley’s arms. An angry Ripley jumped onto the ring apron again and yelled at Sami. Sami put his hands on his hips and stared at her and then looked to the crowd. Sami charged and flip dove over a ducking Ripley and landed on Dominik at ringside. Cody then hit a Cody Cutter on Priest for a near fall.

When KO reached for a tag, Balor yanked him to the floor. As they brawled, Priest rolled up Cody from behind for a two count. Cody knocked Priest out of mid-air and made the cover. Dominik broke up the cover and tossed Owens to the floor. He played to the crowd, but then Sami surprised him with a clothesline and Helluva Kick. Owens gave him a Stunner. Cody then gave Priest a Crossroads for the win.

WINNERS: Cody & Sami & KO in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: High-energy, fast-paced main event with an exciting closing few minutes. A crowd-pleasing match and finish.)