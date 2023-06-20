News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix Flashback (6-15-2016): New Bischoff DVD review, TV reviews, Mailbag on Nakamura’s first loss, Lesnar’s first UFC run, which UFC fighters could help WWE in a storyline, Tommy End, Goldberg buried by WWE, more (107 min.)

June 20, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 15, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

  • That week’s Raw with the final hype for Money in the Bank.
  • A preview of the entire MITB PPV line-up with some predictions.
  • A look at the Cruiserweight Classic line-up.
  • A full review of the new Eric Bischoff Blu-Ray documentary.
THE MAILBAG TOPICS…
  • What should the circumstances be of Shinsuke Nakamura’s first loss in NXT or WWE?
  • How do you evaluate Brock Lesnar’s first run in UFC? How does WWE get away with classifying their wrestlers as Independent Contractors and not Employees?
  • Did WWE try to damage Goldberg with the wig segment and did it work?
  • Could UFC and WWE have worked out a trade for Brock, and which UFC fighters would be of greatest value to WWE?
  • Is Europe indy standout Tommy End a good prospect to fill an NXT roster spot after the draft?

