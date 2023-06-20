VIP AUDIO 6/20 – The Fix Flashback (6-15-2016): New Bischoff DVD review, TV reviews, Mailbag on Nakamura’s first loss, Lesnar’s first UFC run, which UFC fighters could help WWE in a storyline, Tommy End, Goldberg buried by WWE, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 15, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

That week’s Raw with the final hype for Money in the Bank.

A preview of the entire MITB PPV line-up with some predictions.

A look at the Cruiserweight Classic line-up.

A full review of the new Eric Bischoff Blu-Ray documentary.

THE MAILBAG TOPICS…

What should the circumstances be of Shinsuke Nakamura’s first loss in NXT or WWE?

How do you evaluate Brock Lesnar’s first run in UFC? How does WWE get away with classifying their wrestlers as Independent Contractors and not Employees?

Did WWE try to damage Goldberg with the wig segment and did it work?

Could UFC and WWE have worked out a trade for Brock, and which UFC fighters would be of greatest value to WWE?

Is Europe indy standout Tommy End a good prospect to fill an NXT roster spot after the draft?

