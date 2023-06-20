News Ticker

Kevin Owens tells Raw crowd indie promotion AIW helped save his career during post-show promo

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

June 20, 2023

Kevin Owens (Photo credit Scott Lunn - @ScottLunn © PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens addressed the crowd in Cleveland after Raw went off the air and told them how Cleveland-based independent promotion AIW saved his career.

Owens, who wrestled as Kevin Steen during his time in AIW, got on the mic after Raw went off the air and said he was ready to call it a career, but he found his love for wrestling again during his time in AIW. Owens only wrestled a limited number of dates for AIW and last appeared in the promotion in 2014.

Steen specifically mentioned former AIW co-owner Chandler Biggens (real name Christopher Bryan) for helping him to find his love for wrestling again before he signed with WWE. Steen also gave a shout out to current AIW owner John Thorne. Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of Bryan’s death.

You can see Steen’s speech below as well as a picture of Kevin Steen backstage at Raw last night with AIW owner John Thorne and Chandler Biggins’s mother.

i

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*