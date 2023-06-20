Kevin Owens tells Raw crowd indie promotion AIW helped save his career during post-show promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Owens addressed the crowd in Cleveland after Raw went off the air and told them how Cleveland-based independent promotion AIW saved his career.

Owens, who wrestled as Kevin Steen during his time in AIW, got on the mic after Raw went off the air and said he was ready to call it a career, but he found his love for wrestling again during his time in AIW. Owens only wrestled a limited number of dates for AIW and last appeared in the promotion in 2014.

Steen specifically mentioned former AIW co-owner Chandler Biggens (real name Christopher Bryan) for helping him to find his love for wrestling again before he signed with WWE. Steen also gave a shout out to current AIW owner John Thorne. Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of Bryan’s death.

You can see Steen’s speech below as well as a picture of Kevin Steen backstage at Raw last night with AIW owner John Thorne and Chandler Biggins’s mother.

Never thought I’d cry at Monday Night Raw, what a truly incredible moment. pic.twitter.com/bBtOBzqstU — John Thorne (@JohnThorneAIW) June 20, 2023

