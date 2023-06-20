AEW and WBD Sports announce AEW: Figure Fighters mobile game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW and WBD Sports announced a new mobile game today.
AEW: Figure Fighters is coming to mobile platforms in 2024. The game will be free to play. The press release touted that gamers will be able to play as 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers inside the ring.
You can read the AEW: Figure Fighters press release below:
WBD Sports and AEW Expand Their Partnership with the Development of New Mobile Game – “AEW: Figure Fighters”
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and AEW announced the development of a new casual mobile game – “AEW: Figure Fighters.” This free to play game will feature 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers battling it out in the ring, allowing fans to expand their fandom and love for the show. Fans will be able to collect and level up their favorite wrestlers, play in various game modes, and complete numerous challenges. The development of the game furthers WBD Sports’ commitment to innovation in gaming, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X. “AEW: Figure Fighters” is in early development and planned for release in 2024. Sign up for the latest updates and announcements at www.AEWFigureFighters.com.
