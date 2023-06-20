AEW and WBD Sports announce AEW: Figure Fighters mobile game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and WBD Sports announced a new mobile game today.

AEW: Figure Fighters is coming to mobile platforms in 2024. The game will be free to play. The press release touted that gamers will be able to play as 3D animated versions of AEW wrestlers inside the ring.

You can read the AEW: Figure Fighters press release below: