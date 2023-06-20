WWE bringing back Fastlane event, date and location announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced that this fall’s WWE Fastlane event will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. WWE notes in the media release that it’s “the first premium live event to emanate from Indianapolis in seven years.”

There was no Fastlane event in 2022 or 2020. The previous event, in 2021, headlined with Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. The first Fastlane event was 2015, coincidentally also headlined by a Reigns vs. Bryan match.

The following is the press release from WWE.