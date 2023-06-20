VIP AUDIO 6/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Slammiversary: Samoa Joe’s debut, Jeff Jarrett arrested, Raven’s surprising NWA Title win, new Spike TV deal (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Slammiversary PPV from June 19, 2005.

PWTorch editor was joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and PWTorch contributor James Caldwell for an in-depth discussion of the PPV and, at the end, a discussion of the news that broke during the audio roundtable that TNA is expected to finalize a deal with Spike TV soon to air on Saturday night’s beginning this fall. They talk about each of the matches including Samoa Joe’s debut, Jeff Jarrett’s “arrest,” and Raven’s surprising NWA World Title win, along with thoughts on each of the matches on the show.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

