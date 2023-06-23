Update on Bryan Danielson ahead of Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson is reportedly banged up ahead of his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

Fightful is reporting that Danielson has maintained a limited in-ring schedule because of his health. The report indicates that his injuries prevented him from doing more in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this year and why he hasn’t wrestled a singles match since losing to MJF in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at Revolution. The report doesn’t mention what specific injuries Danielson is dealing with.

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the second Forbidden Door event on Sunday June 25. Other announced matches for the show include Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship.

AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Full Match Card

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Sanada vs. Jungle Boy – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi – AEW World Championship

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima – Owen Hart Cup First Round Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata – AEW International Championship

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightengale – AEW Women’s World Championship

Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino & Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii & The Elite

Chris Jericho & Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin & TBD

