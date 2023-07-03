VIP AUDIO 7/3 – The Fix Flashback (6-22-2016): Reigns suspension, reaction to Raw & TNA, Ambrose’s cred as champ, Seth as heel a mistake, Ricochet’s future, NXT, UFC ownership, Dana, GSP’s return, Fedor’s fight (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 22, 2016 episodes covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- The 30 day suspension of Roman Reigns for a Wellness Policy violation.
- Key happenings on Raw following up on big happenings at Money in the Bank.
- Whether Dean Ambrose got a big enough reception as new champion.
- Reaction to last night’s TNA Impact including the X Division shake-up and more Hardy feud thoughts
- A preview of ROH’s PPV on Friday.
- Did it seem fans were backing Dean Ambrose as a serious World Champion.
- The pros and cons of Ricochet going to WWE or staying with Lucha Underground.
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- Whether there are two distinct types of fans who want different WWE types of products.
- Whether the Cruiserweight Classic winner should get an automatic shot against Samoa Joe’s NXT Title.
- Whether Seth Rollins being brought back as a heel in light of what happened with Roman Reigns this week is among the bigger booking miscues ever.
MMA TOPICS:
- Then they shift to MMA talk including the crazy presentation of the MMA card featuring Fedor’s return from the announcing to the band to the acrobats to the robots, a look at UFC Fight Night, and look ahead to Bellator’s next card, plus the return of GSP and potential high profile opponents for him.
