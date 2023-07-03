VIP AUDIO 7/3 – The Fix Flashback (6-22-2016): Reigns suspension, reaction to Raw & TNA, Ambrose’s cred as champ, Seth as heel a mistake, Ricochet’s future, NXT, UFC ownership, Dana, GSP’s return, Fedor’s fight (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 22, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

The 30 day suspension of Roman Reigns for a Wellness Policy violation.

Key happenings on Raw following up on big happenings at Money in the Bank.

Whether Dean Ambrose got a big enough reception as new champion.

Reaction to last night’s TNA Impact including the X Division shake-up and more Hardy feud thoughts

A preview of ROH’s PPV on Friday.

Did it seem fans were backing Dean Ambrose as a serious World Champion.

The pros and cons of Ricochet going to WWE or staying with Lucha Underground.

MAILBAG TOPICS:

Whether there are two distinct types of fans who want different WWE types of products.

Whether the Cruiserweight Classic winner should get an automatic shot against Samoa Joe’s NXT Title.

Whether Seth Rollins being brought back as a heel in light of what happened with Roman Reigns this week is among the bigger booking miscues ever.

MMA TOPICS:

Then they shift to MMA talk including the crazy presentation of the MMA card featuring Fedor’s return from the announcing to the band to the acrobats to the robots, a look at UFC Fight Night, and look ahead to Bellator’s next card, plus the return of GSP and potential high profile opponents for him.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO