NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 result – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Gabe Kidd & Alex Coughlin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) were unable to complete the sweep on Bishamon on NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 PPV.

Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto got the win to retain the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship after they hit Shota on Kidd in a match that saw Bishamon fight with much more of an edge than on the first night to match the intensity of Coughlin and Kidd.

Bishamon, dropped the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on NJPW Strong Indpendence Day: Night 1 after losing a match that saw them nearly lose in under 10 seconds after they were both laid out by belt shots by Coughlin and Kidd at the same time prior to the ref calling for the bell. The War Dogs not only captured the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, but they also attacked Bishamon after the match. They finished off the attack by hitting another pair of belt shots on Goto and Hashi.

As Hashi and Goto made their entrance on night 2, The War Dogs tried to surprise them with an attack, but Bishamon was ready for it. Goto and Hashi were able to match the intensity of The War Dogs and had an answer for everything they threw at them in this match. The match featured some nice callback spots from their match on night 1 that saw Bishamon power through adverstiy instead of falter.

Unlike on night 1, Bishamon was able to isolate Kidd and hit their Shota finish on him to retain the titles and not drop both sets of titles to The War Dogs on back-to-back nights.