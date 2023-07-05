WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/3): How did Dominik vs. Seth Rollins and Ripley vs. Natalya hold the third hour viewership, yearly rating comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (7/3) averaged 1.828 million viewers. Notable was the small dropoff over the course of the three hours.

Hour 1: 1.854

Hour 2: 1.843

Hour 3: 1.787

The first-to-third hour dropoff was only 67,000 viewers. Only the May 15 episode this year had a smaller dropoff (61,000). The show closed with Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio. The third hour opened with the Rhea Ripley title defense against Natalya.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.49 rating, down from 0.61 the prior week. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.55. The average through 26 weeks this year is 0.55 also.

This week’s Raw would be considered a holiday episode in that it came right before the Fourth of July holiday in the United States and was part of a long holiday weekend.

The overall cable rating was 1.15. A year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.04. Two years ago, it drew a 1.09 rating. Three years ago this week, it drew a 1.23 rating. This week four years ago drew a 1.71 rating. And going back five years ago this week (2018), Raw drew a 1.80 rating.

RECOMMENDED: WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (6/30): Viewership tops 2.5 million, demo rating strong, year-ago comparison

OR CHECK OUT THIS AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Reports Section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS