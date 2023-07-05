News Ticker

WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/3): How did Dominik vs. Seth Rollins and Ripley vs. Natalya hold the third hour viewership, yearly rating comparisons

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

July 5, 2023

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (7/3) averaged 1.828 million viewers. Notable was the small dropoff over the course of the three hours.

  • Hour 1: 1.854
  • Hour 2: 1.843
  • Hour 3: 1.787

The first-to-third hour dropoff was only 67,000 viewers. Only the May 15 episode this year had a smaller dropoff (61,000). The show closed with Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio. The third hour opened with the Rhea Ripley title defense against Natalya.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.49 rating, down from 0.61 the prior week. The prior ten weeks averaged 0.55. The average through 26 weeks this year is 0.55 also.

This week’s Raw would be considered a holiday episode in that it came right before the Fourth of July holiday in the United States and was part of a long holiday weekend.

The overall cable rating was 1.15. A year ago this week, Raw drew a 1.04. Two years ago, it drew a 1.09 rating. Three years ago this week, it drew a 1.23 rating. This week four years ago drew a 1.71 rating. And going back five years ago this week (2018), Raw drew a 1.80 rating.

