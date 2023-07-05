NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 result – Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightengale vs. Giulia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion was crowned today at NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2.

Stardom wrestler Giulia beat Willow Nightengale with a big slam to conclude a match that went close to 14 minutes in length. The match saw Giulia struggle to use her power moves against Nightengale throughout the match. She was able to wear Nightengale down with submissions during the match.

On the other hand, Nightengale went for her Bade with the Powerbomb finisher several times, but Giulia had a counter each time and she was never able to land her finish during the match. Late in the match, Giulia hit Nightengale with an avalanche butterfly suplex, which was her first big power move landed in the match. Nightengale missed a clothesline and Giulia hit her with a V-trigger style knee. She then finally managed to lift Nightengale up to hit a big slam that was good for the pin.

Although Giulia blew off a pre-match handshake from Nightengale, she did show her respect after the match.