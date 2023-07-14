FREE PODCAST 7/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW Never Say Never including Hammerstone vs. Kane, Tankman vs. Fatu, SST vs. Calling, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s Never Say Never, featuring Alexander Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane for the MLW title in a great power match, another excellent hoss fight between Calvin Tankman and Jacob Fatu, the Samoan Swat Team vs. The Calling in a Fans Bring the Weapons Match, the debut of Don King, plus ref gaffes, trying to understand the MLW draft, and more. For VIP Listeners, they go to West Coast Pro’s Cruel Summer to watch Masha Slamovitch vs. Trish Adora for the Women’s World Title in a great match with some shoddy reffing and Jeff Cobb battling Alpha Zo.

