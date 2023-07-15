FREE PODCAST 7/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Jey Uso confronted by Heyman and Solo, Asuka vs. Belair, Waller talks The Rock, Fairplay on-site (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa confronting Paul Heyman, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Grayson Waller calls out The Rock, Johnny Fairplay and Jesse from Survivor as on-site correspondents, live callers, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO