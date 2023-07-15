FREE PODCAST 7/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Jey Uso confronted by Heyman and Solo, Asuka vs. Belair, Waller talks The Rock, Fairplay on-site (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa confronting Paul Heyman, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Grayson Waller calls out The Rock, Johnny Fairplay and Jesse from Survivor as on-site correspondents, live callers, and more.
