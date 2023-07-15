FREE PODCAST 7/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk WWE factions and the need for L.A. Knight + Interview Classic with Leilani Kai (167 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue break down Smackdown, including the collapse of factions and the need for L.A. Knight.

Then we jump back five years (7-17-2013) to Pat McNeill’s interview with 1980s women’s wrestler Leilani Kai and her protege, Tatevik “The Gamer,” with live callers and emails on a variety of topics including early-years WWF stories, working with Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter, the infamous Moolah-Richter double-cross, her thoughts on the current women’s wrestling scene, her passion for training wrestlers, whether she would want to work at WWE Developmental to train WWE’s NXT stars, and more topics. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news, break down the Live Events Center, and discuss other topics.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO